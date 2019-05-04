

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc.'s (TMUS) three senior executives are leaving as the cellphone carrier consolidates some of its management structure, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The report stated that the move includes the retirement of Tom Keys, the longtime leader of T-Mobile's Metro prepaid brand, along with promotions for some executives in other posts. Senior executives Jeff Binder and Dave Mayo also plan to leave the company, the report stated.



