Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 04/05/2019 / 22:08 UTC+8 *Launch of Sun Hung Kai Scallywag Foundation* _Programme opens doors for youth inspired by Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag's ethos_ 4 May 2019, Hong Kong - Sun Hung Kai & Co. Foundation has partnered with Hebe Haven Yacht Club ("HHYC") and charitable organization Sailability Hong Kong to launch the Sun Hung Kai Scallywag Foundation, an initiative that will provide under-represented youth in Hong Kong with sail training, a path to sailing certification and mentorship for personal development. Inspired by Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag's journey and achievements over the past few years and its ethos of excellence and endurance, the initiative aims to build a sailing legacy in Hong Kong and support youth development through the sport. Officially inaugurated today on the Hebe Haven Yacht Club Open Day with its first batch of trainees on the water, the programme will offer under-represented youth free introductory courses run by Sailability and HHYC, which will lead to Hong Kong Sailing Federation Level 1 and 2 certifications. Students keen to pursue sailing further will be considered for scholarships. Lee Seng Huang, Group Executive Chairman of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited said, "We believe sailing helps nurture important qualities for youth in Hong Kong, such as resilience, discipline, teamwork and leadership, and as such, should be made more accessible. This launch is the first step of a broader initiative to build a long-lasting sailing legacy here." Mike Rawbone, Chairman of Sailability said, "For many years we have been offering programmes that make it possible for people with physical or intellectual disabilities to enjoy time on the water. We trust this partnership will help further raise interest in sailing across diverse communities and groups who might not have considered it for financial or other reasons, thus contributing to a more inclusive society." Rob Allen, Sail Training Centre Manager at HHYC said, "Since our inception in 1963, the development of youth sailing has been a key focus for the Club. We are delighted to play our part in this very meaningful initiative and look forward to helping the next generation hone their sailing skills in a friendly and welcoming setting." The Sun Hung Kai Scallywag Foundation is also supported by Clifford Chance. As a platform for the group's partners to support the community, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Foundation aims to grow the initiative by cooperating with other like-minded partners and sponsors. - End - Event photos will be published at https://www.facebook.com/0086HK/ [1]. Enquiries contact: nancy.chen@shkco.com+852 3748 2823 *About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Group") is an investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its foundation in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading businesses in financial services. Leveraging on its heritage, experience and network, the Group aims to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders through a diverse yet complementary portfolio of businesses and investments in multi-asset classes. It is the major shareholder of leading consumer finance firm United Asia Finance, and a substantial shareholder of Everbright Sun Hung Kai. The Group currently has about HK$41 billion* in total assets. www.shkco.com [2] *As at Dec 31, 2018 *About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Foundation* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Foundation serves as a platform for the investment firm, its business associates and partners to support our community. In particular, the Foundation has an active interest in improving the lives of the underprivileged, education and environmental conservation. *About Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag* Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is Hong Kong's professional off-shore sailing team. The Team competed on behalf of Hong Kong in the renowned Volvo Ocean Race 17-18, one of the toughest sailing challenges in the world, spending more than eight months sailing over 45,000 nautical miles across four oceans. In 2019, the Team launched its Caribbean and European campaigns on top of the Asian racing schedule. Sponsored by Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, the Team's ethos echoes the Company's own - enduring, adapting, and excelling at what we do. www.scallywaghk.com [3] Follow the team on ScallywagHK: Facebook [4] | Instagram [5] | Twitter [6] | YouTube [7] | Weibo [8] | WeChat [9] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DKLNMWDPVE [10] Document title: Launch of Sun Hung Kai Scallywag Foundation - Programme opens doors for youth inspired by Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag's ethos 04/05/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5fc469e7ef499ee8c28f7bdbc9039754&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6463bb5ef090421e23cbd21318a4bc8f&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99927e851004e1e6971c0f47995d1a75&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a9cb059cd72567ed58e989a9b204398&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3800620f26c56fb324b7b6678d2eefdb&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb01d71da95d47ff5707629707e1c83d&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f50e21952b32cfecbf69ebbd5baff9fb&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c91f829e3e74c1226ec2b24616ab7d23&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f29a1d9c9a176765657e01247d07571&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d6ce18200d9e8dabc3e5a499a3078254&application_id=807021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2019 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)