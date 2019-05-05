

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will keep his promise on denuclearization despite Pyongyang's firing of unidentified projectiles.



Trump tweeted, 'Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!'



This came after North Korea fired multiple projectiles into the East Sea earlier in the day.



They flew about 70 kilometers to 200 kilometers, the reposrt said, adding South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing details and the intention behind the firing.



