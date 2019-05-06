Supporting customer success in life, accident health insurance

Taking place in Sydney, 23 May

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will hold its FINEOS APAC Summit in Sydney, Australia, on 23 May in the Westin Hotel. The Summit offers high quality content and practical learning and networking opportunities to attendees. For more information on how to register, please visit the FINEOS website.

The Summit theme is '"Transform Core Systems to Deliver Excellent Digital Customer Experience" and will feature presentations from FINEOS customers, partners and industry thought-leaders with ample opportunity for customer interaction and collaboration. The keynote will be given by Dr Martin Fahy, CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) who will examine how the insurance landscape can deliver the changes needed to restore public trust and confidence in the category. Jonathan Boylan, FINEOS CTO and David Fodor of Amazon Web Services, will co-present a session looking at how FINEOS Cloud can be implemented to enhance delivery of digital service.

EY is the sponsor for this year's APAC Summit. In his presentation "A Perfect Storm Surfing Big Waves of Change to Successfully Transform", Andy Parton, Partner at EY, will examine the results of EY's recent survey of Australian Life Insurance executives looking at business and technology challenges facing insurers.

Other agenda highlights include:

FINEOS Product Roadmap and plans for growth

Customer success story presentation

FINEOS Innovation Excellence Awards

Moderated panel discussion looking at insurance challenges

Unveiling of new software functionality

Software demos

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, "We are very excited to announce details of our inaugural APAC Summit. Our success in the region has been down to the long-term partnerships we have built with our customers and the fact we specifically design and deliver our software for the customer service, processing, compliance and security needs of the life, accident and health industry. The Summit will be absolutely key for us in gaining that customer insight and understanding".

For more information on the 2019 FINEOS APAC Summit see FINEOSAPACSummit19 on Twitter.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS has over 50 life, accident and health insurance customers globally; including 7 of the top ten carriers in the US and 4 of the top 5 carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides full end to end core claims, billing and policy administration for group, voluntary and individual business across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

