Gaw Capital Partners Selects Yardi Voyager to Manage Hong Kong Shopping Centers

Acquisition of 12 community malls prompts the adoption of Yardi's comprehensive property and asset management platform

HONG KONG, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners will adopt Yardi Voyager Commercial and products from the Yardi Commercial Suite for property management, accounting, asset and facility management.

After acquiring a new retail portfolio comprising 12 shopping malls in Hong Kong in March 2019, Gaw Capital Partners is adopting a visionary and creative approach for the malls. The goal is to deliver quality service for tenants and create engaging community hubs for locals and visitors.

To achieve those goals, Gaw Capital Partners adopted Yardi Voyager to handle its property management and accounting needs in a single database. Yardi Voyager automates workflows and provides system-wide transparency that enables asset managers to work more productively and collaboratively on operations, leasing and analysis.

"The ability to easily access reliable operational and financial data is essential to making the malls a productive part of our portfolio. Adopting the Yardi Commercial Suite allows us to have better control, more efficient processes and more reliable reporting that enables our asset managers to better leverage the data for asset management," said Goodwin Gaw, chairman and founder of Gaw Capital Partners.

"We are delighted that Gaw Capital Partners adopted Yardi Voyager for these 12 properties. The Yardi platform is a dynamic way to improve asset performance and reporting for a newly acquired portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in greater China and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally. Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in retail, hospitality, property development and logistics. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, hospitality and logistics warehouses. For more information, visit gawcapital.com

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/asia.

