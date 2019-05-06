

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - AveXis, a Novartis company, announced interim data from ongoing trials of the investigational product Zolgensma or onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101 that showed positive results across a broad spectrum of patients with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA.



They included the first presentation of data from the Phase 1 STRONG trial, which showed motor function gains and milestone achievements in patients with SMA Type 2 via intrathecal delivery; new data from the Phase 3 STR1VE trial, which continued to show prolonged event-free survival, increases in motor function and significant milestone achievement consistent with the Phase 1 START trial; and the first presentation of data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial, which showed motor milestone achievement consistent with normal development in SMA patients treated pre-symptomatically.



SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is caused by a genetic defect in the?SMN1?gene that codes SMN, a protein necessary for survival of motor neurons.



