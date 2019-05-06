



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade Global Pty Ltd, an innovative online trading broker based in Melbourne, launches its proprietary trading platform for global investors - seasoned and amateur - to trade nearly 100 different markets of contract-for-difference (CFD) products. These include forex, indices, commodities and the trending cryptocurrencies.As the foreign exchange market caps at an average of $5.1 trillion a day, according to the Bank for International Settlements triennial report in 2016, mobile trading continues to gain momentum among investors as a bridge for tactical global asset allocation. Known as one of the more complicated types of financial instrument, CFDs require a trustworthy, easy to understand and accessible platform in order for traders to place effective trades."Mitrade is engineered to simplify trading," said Laura Lin, the Chief Executive Officer at Mitrade, "We understand traders' need for a clear and easy-to-operate trading platform instead of boasting powerful functions but having an ambiguous interface. This is especially true when it comes to CFDs trading." Developed by a team of finance and technology experts, the platform contains all frequently used features, which are easily accessible via hot keys on its interface. It is also packed with real-time technical charts, news and economic calendars - all at a glance.Mitrade features an intuitive one-stop account management for users to perform deposits and withdrawals, an easy switch from demo to live account, and an overall seamless trading experience under a highly secured environment regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.Users are free to choose from nearly a hundred instruments including EUR/USD, Gold and Bitcoin. The company is progressively adding more choices to cater to the increasing needs of its investors and those looking to build a more diversified portfolio.New users can expect up to USD2,000 cash back* when they register an account with Mitrade, have the initial deposit exceed USD10,000 and complete the notional trading within 60 days. (*terms and conditions apply. Please refer to www.mitrade.com for the latest details.)The newly developed platform is now available on both App Store and Google Play. Search for 'Mitrade' or access the web-based platform directly through the official website www.mitrade.com. Traders are entitled to the same efficiency and functionalities on both the mobile app and web version. Additional information can be found at www.mitrade.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/MiTradeGlobal/ | Instagram: www.instagram.com/mitrade_official/About MitradeMitrade Global Pty Ltd, the innovative Melbourne based CFDs online trading broker, operates its business under the regulation of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) (AFSL 398528). With a mission to make FX and CFDs trading simplified, Mitrade provides a self-developed trading platform and nearly 100 products with assets include FX, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies that best suit investors' needs from all over the world.Source: Mitrade Global Pty LtdCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.