Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-05-06 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 25.04.2019- Takeover offer period BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 24.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019- Interim report, 3 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 06.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 08.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Interim report, 3 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Dividend payment date LINDA Linda Nektar TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Dividend ex-date EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 12.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Government securities auction Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Additional NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN listing/admission Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Preferential right to EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN subscribe shares Fund III ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019 Nominal value change BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2019 Dividend ex-date LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2019 Dividend ex-date AMG1L Amber Grid VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2019 Interim report, 3 LEGR0187528A Lietuvos energija VLN months , LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2019 Preferential right to EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN subscribe shares Fund III record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2019 Dividend record date EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Annual General Meeting MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Dividend record date LGD1L LITGRID VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Coupon payment date NHCB042523A Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Interim report, 3 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Interim report, 3 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Interim report, 3 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2019 Dividend record date AMG1L Amber Grid VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Interim report, 3 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Interim report, 3 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Interim report, 3 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Dividend payment date EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Interim report, 3 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019 Investors event TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date KNR1L Kauno energija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date GRG1L Grigeo VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Dividend ex-date INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2019 Coupon payment date UPPO070022A UPP Olaines TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2019 Coupon payment date LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia 