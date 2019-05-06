DNO ASA: DNO to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings

6 May 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged Danske Bank, Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe, the United States and the Far East. Subject to market conditions and acceptable terms, a new USD senior unsecured bond issue may follow.

Proceeds from such a bond issue would be directed for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing and/or buyback of DNO01 (ISIN NO 0010740392) and FAPE01 (ISIN NO 0010811268).

--

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



