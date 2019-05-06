Kinnevik has adopted a Diversity and Inclusion Framework to drive change

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has adopted a Diversity & Inclusion framework to drive change within Kinnevik and our portfolio, not only from an equality standpoint but, most importantly, from a business and performance perspective.

Kinnevik's Board of Directors and management are committed to driving change within Kinnevik and our portfolio. Kinnevik believes diversity and inclusion brings clear business benefits by promoting efficiency, innovation and financial performance, empowering good decision-making and attracting top talent. Kinnevik's Board of Directors and management have agreed on four overarching targets, signifying Kinnevik's ambitions and setting the foundation for Kinnevik's Diversity & Inclusion framework:

40/60 Composition - by end of 2022 Kinnevik shall have a 40/60 composition (at least 40% of the underrepresented gender) in the Management team as well as in the Investment and Corporate teams

- from 2019 and onwards, at least 10% of the annual investment budget shall be reserved for investments in female-founded or led companies. If the 10% is not invested, it will roll over and increase next year's earmark to 20% No Follow-Ons - Kinnevik will only consider making follow-on investments in companies that it believes have made progress in relation to diversity and inclusion

- Kinnevik will only consider making follow-on investments in companies that it believes have made progress in relation to diversity and inclusion Leadership - all Kinnevik managers are to be measured on diversity and inclusion, and the results will be linked to their remuneration

Dame Amelia Fawcett, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"Kinnevik wants to be a front-runner in pushing for diversity and inclusion, and by adopting a clear framework, we have set targets to make this happen. The Board continues to focus on the execution of the framework, and I look forward to reporting back to our stakeholders as we progress."

Georgi Ganev, CEO, continued:

"With an increased committment to diversity and inclusion, Kinnevik will build stronger and better companies. I am convinced that clear ambitions and measurable performance indicators will increase our focus on diversity and inclusion even further and create shareholder value."

