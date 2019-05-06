

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final services PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final services PMI for April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1193 against the greenback, 123.99 against the yen, 1.1378 against the franc and 0.8533 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX