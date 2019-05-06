General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies selected to provide seven antennas

Hughes Networks Systems to supply the ground network system

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has chosen high-performance ground infrastructure providers to operate its future KONNECT satellite and associated broadband services: General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies has been selected to offer and deploy seven antennas, while Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) will provide its JUPITER ground network system.

With 75 Gbps of capacity, KONNECT is a new generation multi-beam satellite scheduled for launch at the end of this year. Once in service in 2020, the all-electric satellite will serve the broadband Internet market on a large scale throughout Western Europe and Africa.

General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies' solution will provide seven 9-metre antennas to support traffic exchange between the satellite and its ground network system, ensuring a best in class performance and speed of deployment on a cost-efficient basis.

Eutelsat's long-standing partner, Hughes, a world leader in satellite broadband networks and services, will provide its Jupiter platform for KONNECT's ground network system, including baseband equipment and new generation user terminals1

Yohann Leroy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Eutelsat, said: "Ground infrastructure was the last missing link in our KONNECT satellite programme and this has been bridged thanks to orders placed with Hughes Network Systems and General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies, two trusted partners and references in their respective fields. The satellite, which has just completed its construction and is currently starting its test phase, will thus benefit from high-performance ground and in-orbit infrastructure on a cost-efficient basis to deliver competitive services to our customers."

1 Including a 75-cm antenna, a transmitter/receiver unit, and a modem.

