The Bank of East Asia, Limited Awarded as Best Private Bank in China by Global Brands Magazine

LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BEA) was chosen as Best Private Bank, Greater China in the awards conducted. The awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries, and this year BEA took home the honour for their region and sector.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a one of the largest brand publications devoted to news and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among their industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

BEA has won "The Best Private Bank, Greater China", by significantly contributing to the way Banking is done by individuals. It has set new standards for Innovation and Creativity in the Private Banking Sector and is dedicated to further achieving excellence in its operations.

Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine, commented, "BEA has been extremely successful in China due to the consistency that they delivered to their clients and their innovations in financial solutions for Private Banking. BEA has had a powerful and positive response from their peers and clientele which is highly commendable."

About BEA

Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is dedicated to providing comprehensive commercial banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to its customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other major markets around the world.

About Global Brands Magazine Awards

Global Brands Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. More than 9,000 Companies were evaluated as a part of the last year's study conducted.

