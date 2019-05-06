

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Monday as the prospect of a wider trade war between the United States and China prompted investors to flee riskier assets.



The benchmark DAX was down 266 points or 2.14 percent at 12,146 in opening deals after climbing 0.6 percent on Friday.



Tariff worries weighed on the auto sector, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen losing 3-4 percent.



Thyssenkrupp AG plunged 5 percent. The company said on Sunday it still saw scope for agreement with European antitrust regulators on a planned joint venture with Tata Steel.



Carl Zeiss Meditec, a manufacturer of optical systems, dropped 1.3 percent despite reporting a rise in half-year earnings and backing its FY19 view.



In economic releases, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 5.3 in May from -0.3 in April. The final eurozone PMI for April came in slightly ahead of the flash estimate.



