

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales were unchanged from the previous month in March, while they were expected to fall modestly, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Monday.



Retail sales was flat on a monthly basis, after rising 0.5 percent in February. In January, sales grew 0.9 percent. Economists had forecast a modest 0.1 percent decline.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.6 percent, while those of non-food products decreased 0.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 1.9 percent in March after a 3 percent increase in February. The growth was the weakest since December's 0.6 percent gain. Economists had forecast a 1.6 percent increase.



