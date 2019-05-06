Tokai Fuji Brokerage has commented on Apple Inc, as shares increased by five percent last week, sending the market capitalization value back towards the $1 trillion mark.

Researchers Analysts from Tokai Fuji Brokerage suggested that Apple's recent quarterly report suggested a much-needed upbeat forecast amidst falling iPhone sales.

Apple has been competing with Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp for the most valuable U.S. company title, as all three companies have passed the symbolic trillion-dollar mark.

The multinational technology company, Apple Inc. first broke through the trillion-dollar valuation last year in August. However since then with a weaker demand for its newest edition to its iPhone series and a lack of growth in China forced the company to slip back under the valuation.

Researchers from Tokai Fuji Brokerage did note especially on Wednesday that the company ended its trading session 4.91% percent higher, translating its value into $969 billion U.S. Dollars.

"We have seen that Apple has reported some key data that should show a bullish projection over the next few months with client sentiment also favouring the share price to rally" commented Michael Blackburn, Head of Capital Markets at Tokai Fuji Brokerage.

With the iPhone picking up pace in China due to the new upgraded device and a new financing program, more sales are being recorded proposing a better future in the Far East region. Many analysts have upgraded their forecast projections for Apple in recent days.

