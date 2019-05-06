Developers have until May 29 to register for the first stage of the process to procure four 125 MW solar projects. With work under way on the second round of the IFC's Scaling Solar program in the nation, 12 bidders have been identified to compete for the two projects previously offered under the initiative.Ethiopia has fired the starting gun on a pre-qualification process to identify developers for 500 MW of solar capacity. Four projects will be developed in the second round of the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Scaling Solar program for the east African nation. Interested developers ...

