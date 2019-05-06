Dutch water borne PV specialist Floating Solar has begun construction of a 25 MW project consisting of installations spread across a reservoir owned by Dutch water provider PWN. Construction has started on three floating arrays.A drinking water treatment plant owned by Netherlands-based water utility PWN - Waterleidingbedrijf Noord-Holland - will host 15 floating solar plants with a combined capacity of 25 MW. The installations are being deployed by Floating Solar B.V. at PWN's treatment plant in Andijk, in the province of North Holland. The plant produces around 120 million liters of drinking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...