Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual Update on Cellect

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise investor awareness to TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which these companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by improving understanding of their industries and markets.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and TASE.

ApoGraft POC final results were announced as we expected (see our report from December 13, 2018); the data for the phase I/II study validate the ApoGraft technology at this stage and met our expectations. Cellect's plans are to enroll the remaining patients and initiate the next trial in the U.S. during the first half of 2019.

Cellect and Cell2in launched a collaboration combining the benefits of mutual technologies to enable higher quality cells at a lower cost.

Concluded the scale-up development and manufacturing of clinical grade FasL in collaboration with its outsourced supplier, enabling the Company to expedite U.S. clinical programs into multiple global clinical activities and collaborations.

About the company - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (hereinafter: "Cellect" or "the company") is developing a technological platform, the "ApoGraft", which functionally selects stem cells from a mixed population of cells based on their sensitivity to apoptosis to be used as higher quality and cheaper to produce raw material for different procedures. The first product under development is the ApoTainerTM selection kit. The Company is currently conducting a proof-of-concept phase I/II trial with blood cancer patients in Israel. Based on trial results and safety issues, the company plans to integrate its technology into a range of procedures that utilize stem cells, as well as into the manufacturing process of adult stem cell based products.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.