CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Network Grows its International Presence with Store in Bermuda

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 /iRepair Bermuda is proud to announce it is now joining more than 750 stores worldwide as part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair Network and will be renamed to CPR Cell Phone Repair Bermuda. It will continue to be 100 percent Bermudian owned and operated and will still repair phones, tablets, laptops, and game consoles. The company will also continue to offer not only the best technicians with over 10 years average experience, but also expand its local programme for training Bermudian apprentice technicians utilising CPR's first-class training platform.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Bermuda, please visit: http://www.cprcaribbean.com/bermuda.









The affiliation with CPR will bring new and improved services to customers including:

Improved customer experience

Faster turnaround times for quick repairs

Continued free repair estimates and diagnosis

Lifetime warranty on most parts

The largest selection of parts with both Premium and Aftermarket available

Affordable prices, and price match any local competitor

High quality Certified pre-owned cellular phones

The Bermudian owners of CPR Bermuda have also secured the rights to expand the CPR Network into the Caribbean. This will offer opportunities for entrepreneurs to open additional stores or convert existing small businesses to the CPR brand throughout the Caribbean.

"Bermuda has a large demand for quality device repairs, so we are happy to improve our services with the CPR Network," said store manager Alex Jones.

"'We are incredibly grateful for all of our customers who have enabled us to grow into this great location in the heart of Hamilton and build one of the best technical teams at any store in North America. In addition, our apprentice program is succeeding in providing an entry into IT careers for Bermudians. We believe that the CPR Network will offer buying power, training, and marketing efficiencies, bringing higher quality services to both Bermudian and Caribbean customers. The CPR partnership and our participation in the upcoming Ignite Programme will allow us to build a business across the Caribbean from our Bermuda headquarters."

CPR Bermuda was founded in 2015 as a kiosk in Washington Mall selling affordable phones as direct.bm, and later that year it acquired iRepair Court Street and began trading as iRepair. In 2017 it moved into its current home on Washington Lane.

CPR Bermuda invites the community to stop by its Washington Lane location in Hamilton for fast and affordable mobile repair solutions. Common repairs include cracked screens, water damage, battery/charging port replacements, and more.

Entrepreneurs interested in opportunities in the Caribbean should contact ajones@cpr-stores.com.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Bermuda is located at:

26 Washington Lane

Hamilton HM11

Please contact the store at +1 441 297 6464 or via email: service@cprcaribbean.com

Please visit the website: http://www.cprcaribbean.com/bermuda

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Florida in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information, please visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com.

