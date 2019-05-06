A1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Announces the Winners of the 2019 Annual Scholarship Program

Cameron Munford Won the Top $1,000 Scholarship Prize for His Insightful Essay "Transporting Cars, Transporting Memories"

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6. 2019 / The founders of A-1 Auto Transport, one of the largest worldwide auto shipping companies based in the United States, are pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship contest.

To learn more about the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship program, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

As Marketing Director Joe Webster noted, after reading through a large number of outstanding essays submitted by students from across the country, the judges have selected Cameron Munford as the winner of the top scholarship prize of $1,000. Cameron impressed the judges with his thoughtful essay titled "Transporting Cars, Transporting Memories."

Teresa Fox received the $500 scholarship for her essay titled "The Woes of Agricultural Inspections." Coming in third was Cheslin Jacobs, who won a $250 scholarship prize for the "Transporting Classic Cars" submission.

"Thanks to everybody who participated; if you didn't win this year feel free to try again next year," Webster noted, adding that A-1 Auto Transport is now accepting submissions for the 2020 scholarship program. Current full-time or part-time students of an accredited or non-accredited institute, truck driving school or other logistics program, and who have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, may submit their applications to the scholarship program by March 10, 2020.

As Webster noted, the entire team from A-1 Auto Transport is extremely proud of Cameron, Teresa and Cheslin for submitting such compelling and well-written essays.

"Our team had decided to create a scholarship program called the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship for the students so that they can get some help in meeting their education related expenses," Webster noted, adding that they are already looking forward to reading the submissions for the 2020 A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship contest.

About A-1 Auto Transport:

A-1 Auto Transport is one of the largest U.S.-based worldwide auto shippers in the industry. The company, which also offers long distance moving services for people who need to move to a new home, as well as heavy equipment shipping, snowmobile shipping and international moving services, has offices and storage facilities located in major cities and metro areas throughout the U.S and overseas, and a staff of experienced shipping professionals to make sure their customers get the services they need at a price that they will love. A-1 Auto Transport can handle shipping cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, freight and more nationwide or internationally overseas. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/about-us/,

