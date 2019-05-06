Analytics Insight Magazine Announces 'The Most Valuable IoT Companies to Watch in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named 'The Most Valuable IoT Companies to Watch in 2019' in its April issue.

The magazine issue recognizes companies offering intelligent and highly scalable IoT solutions, laying a path to success for thousands of global companies planning to shape their digital transformation journey across industries. Here's a look at the companies selected in the list:

NetLinkz: Featuring as the Cover Story is NetLinkz. The company is a recognized leader in secure virtual networking solutions for the enterprise, cloud and IoT markets. Formed in 2008 and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: NET), its patented Virtual Invisible Network (VIN) is a unique technology that offers unparalleled security at low cost.

Facilio: Recognized as theCompany of the Month, Facilio delivers solutions based on leveraging the data generated by automated systems within built spaces in real-time. It uses IoT-based data collation and AI-enabled real-time analysis, to provide FMs and their teams with ongoing and specifically actionable insights.

Biotraq: Offers QualTrack, a platform that predicts, controls and alerts on the status of high-value products sensitive to their environment all along the supply chain. It calculates perishables products' quality in real-time to guarantee safety and prevent waste.

LX Group: Creates next-generation IoT products for a better world, transforming ideas into action at scale and expanding what's possible in IoT. Its full-stack platform, IoT Cores, accelerates the development of new bespoke IoT devices from custom IoT hardware design through to cloud.

Mapiq: A unified, cloud-based platform that helps optimize workspaces and activates the true potential of employees. The platform acts as the ideal way to get more insight into the building, navigate through it, orientate people and find their bearings.

Maxbyte Technologies: A smart manufacturing solutions provider offering end to end digital technology solutions from sensors, communication gateways, cloud, SaaS applications and analytics to help companies undergo their digital transformation journey smooth and successful.

Nofence: The company has developed a revolutionary IoT-Technology for grazing animals that give the farmer virtual fencing as a service. The solution can remotely fence and move animals which give them access to good, varied pasture lands.

Ocean Data Systems: A software development company which has developed Dream Report, the world's most capable, on-premise and web-enabled data integration and report generator, specifically designed for industrial automation.

Overdrive: Operates an IoT platform that automates data sensing of various types of assets within a business ecosystem, from vehicles and machinery to goods and people, leveraging a "mash-up" of different connectivity technologies and curated 3rd party devices.

Reali Technologies: A cloud-based, Real-time remote control & SCADA solution provider which developed RealiteQ. It gathers real-time critical & operational data from sensors, analyzers, and controllers and allows real-time remote control over self-secured internet connections.

ULU: Provides end-to-end IoT technology solutions targeting the automotive industry; with a deep focus on providing the essential tools companies need to excel in their specific marketplace. For telematics service providers, the company provides innovative hardware combined with a highly scalable platform to deliver a complete, secure technology backbone.

The IoT is significantly transforming enterprises into digital businesses, facilitating new business models, improving efficiency, and increasing employee and customer engagement. Today, billions of IoT devices are providing the building blocks for a new service-driven, data-powered global economy.

"The selected companies are connecting the physical and digital worlds to create a more intelligent enterprise landscape and redefining the way businesses are operated worldwide. We extend our sincere accolades to all the companies for driving phenomenal innovation in this space," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

