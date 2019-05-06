Kinnevik: Annual General Meeting 2019

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.



The AGM resolved to re-elect Dame Amelia Fawcett, Wilhelm Klingspor, Henrik Poulsen and Charlotte Strömberg as members of the Board and to elect Susanna Campbell and Brian McBride as new members of the Board. The AGM further elected Dame Amelia Fawcett as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM approved the 2018 Annual Report and resolved to distribute a dividend to the shareholders for the 2018 financial year of SEK 8.25 per share, to be paid in two instalments of SEK 4.25 and SEK 4.00, respectively. The record date for the the first dividend payment shall be Thursday 9 May 2019 and for the second payment Friday 8 November 2019. The last trading day in the Kinnevik share including the right to receive the first dividend payment will be Tuesday 7 May 2019, and the first trading day in the Kinnevik share not including a right to receive the first dividend payment will be Wednesday 8 May 2019. The last trading day in the Kinnevik share including the right to receive the second dividend payment will be 6 November 2019, and the first trading day in the Kinnevik share not including a right to receive the second dividend payment will be 7 November 2019.

The AGM resolved on the discharge of liability of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2018 financial year.

The AGM also resolved:

To approve remuneration of the Board and auditor and the procedure of the Nomination Committee (to apply until a resolution regarding a change of the procedure for appointing the Nomination Committee is reolved by the General Meeting).

To adopt guidelines for remuneration for senior executives.

To adopt a long-term share incentive plan, including a resolution to amend §§ 4 and 5 of the articles of association by introducing four new classes of reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares and a resolution on new issue of no more than 921,080 incentive shares to Kinnevik employees that decideds to participate in the plan.

To authorise the Board to resolve on transfers of own Class B shares to cover costs for the resolved long term incentive plans.

To authorise the Board to resolve on repurchases of own Class A and B shares to give the Board more options in its efforts to deliver long-term shareholder value and total return as well as to cover costs and hedge delivery of shares to the participants under resolved long term incentive plans.

To approve the transfer of the real property Åre Äggsjön 1:2 to Äggsjöns Vildmark AB, an entity owned by Cristina Stenbeck, Wilhelm Klingspor and Marie Klingspor.

At the constituent meeting of the Board following the AGM, Henrik Poulsen was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board. The Board also formed an Audit Committee, a Remuneration Committee and a Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") Committee. Charlotte Strömberg was appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Henrik Poulsen, Wilhelm Klingspor and Susanna Campbell were appointed members of the Audit Committee. Dame Amelia Fawcett was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Susanna Campbell and Charlotte Strömberg were appointed members of the Remuneration Committee. Further, Dame Amelia Fawcett was appointed Chairman of the GRC Committee, and Brian McBride and Charlotte Strömberg were appointed members of the GRC Committee.

