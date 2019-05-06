Structural Steel Market Size Worth $140.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The global structural steel market is expected to reach USD 140.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing construction spending in emerging economies is projected to drive the demand for structural steel.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, non-residential application is anticipated to reach USD 75.5 billion by 2025

In terms of revenue, commercial sub-segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period

Industrial segment in non-residential application led the global structural steel market with a global market share of 44.36 % in 2018

North America is anticipated to reach 12,840.5 kilotons by 2025

In terms of revenue, Central and South America is projected to witness a significant CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

Some of the key companies present in the market are Arcelor Mittal S.A., Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd., Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, Baogang Group, Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd. and Baosteel Group Corporation.

Read 147 page research report with TOC on "Structural Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Non-residential (Industrial, Commercial, Offices, Institutional), Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/structural-steel-market

Strong economic growth in several economies has led to high investment in construction of public infrastructure such as hospitals, bridges, housing societies, and offices. As per the reports of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), China and India witnessed around USD 136 billion and USD 40 billion worth Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) respectively, in 2017. Rising need for housing in these countries is driving investments in construction sector.

Another factor driving the structural steel market is strict norms and regulations associated with Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions. Structural steel is considered as one of the green materials as it minimizes impact of natural disasters. Steel products can be recycled again and again which helps reduce energy consumption. The industry is leading in terms of recycling and has recovery rate of more than 90%. In the recent past, this sector has developed various technologies resulting in reduction of greenhouse gases.

South Asia is anticipated to exhibit ample potential for application of structural steel in industrial building. The entry of international players is anticipated to create revenue as well as employment opportunities in emerging economies including India and Maldives. Numerous government initiatives for the development of projects such as Smart Cities, have contributed significantly to growth of construction sector in the past few years.

Use of advanced software is projected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period. These software help design structural analysis programs for various applications. This analysis involves complex and time consuming calculations. Software such as SemiComp Member Design and FERPINTA Member Calculator help design truss structures, hollow structural applications, long span roofs, bracing applications, and footbridges.

Grand View Research has segmented the global structural steel market on the basis of application and region:

- Structural Steel Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial



Commercial



Offices



Institutional

- Structural Steel Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

G ermany



U.K.



France



Spain



Russia



Turkey



Poland

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Taiwan



Hong Kong



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Vietnam



Philippines



Australia



New Zealand

Central and South America

Brazil



Chile



Colombia

MEA

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Iran



South Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Superconducting Magnets Market - Global superconducting magnets market is predicted to witness brisk growth over the next seven years owing to increase in demand from the various end-use industries.

Global superconducting magnets market is predicted to witness brisk growth over the next seven years owing to increase in demand from the various end-use industries. Paperboard Market - Global paperboard market is expected to drive on account of growing manufacturing and packaging industries across the globe. Several paper pulp layers are compressed in order to make paperboard as a finished product.

Global paperboard market is expected to drive on account of growing manufacturing and packaging industries across the globe. Several paper pulp layers are compressed in order to make paperboard as a finished product. Argon Market - Global argon market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to risings demand in numerous application segments such as electronics, stainless steel and fabricated metal working markets.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg