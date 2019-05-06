Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Lead Director to Present at the ChinaBio 2019 Conference in Shanghai

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that John Prendergast, Heat Biologic's Lead Board member, is scheduled to present at the ChinaBio 2019 conference on Thursday, May 9th, at 2:15 PM China Standard Time (CST), which is being held at Pudong Ballroom 5, 3F, Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai, China.

Additional information on the conference is available at: https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/chinabio-partnering/

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform ("TCAP") produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) and with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

