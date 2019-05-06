ONPageRules Announces the Launch of their New OnPage SEO Optimization Services

The Team at ONPageRules is Able to Help Structure their Clients' Websites in the Correct and Most Effective Ways

As a company spokesperson noted, SEO has two key parts: OnPage and OffPage. At ONPageRules, the friendly and experienced team only focuses on the OnPage side.

"We only focus on the OnPage angle because many people overlook it and also because it is the most important step in the SEO game," the spokesperson noted, adding that too often, people pay more attention to things like backlinks instead of their own content.

"OnPage SEO is all about structuring your website the right way for search engines to understand what it is about and what niche it belongs to. Unlike OffPage SEO, the OnPage alternative is entirely focused on your website, which makes the strategy much easier."

The new OnPage SEO optimization services are already leading to outstanding results, the company spokesperson noted.

"We took one website from page 5 to page 1 on Google for a highly competitive term, by making only a few edits like writing a website title and description, optimizing the keyword density, optimizing images and videos and removing duplicate pages," the spokesperson said.

Instead of merely focusing on adding as many keywords as possible to their clients' websites, the team at ONPageRules will create a campaign based on solid research. They understand that a properly optimized website will rank really well if it matches what users require.

Thanks to OnPage optimization services from ONPageRules, the spokesperson noted, websites will be far more likely to be displayed at the top of the search engines, due in part to their outstanding content.

At ONPageRules, the SEO company has everything that clients would expect from a people's agency, including autonomous and personable service. The team at ONPageRules knows that each brand is different, as well as its goals and strategies needed to get there. They will not provide a jack of all trades solution, but learn about each client's brand, understand it, become familiar with its audience and design a highly personalized plan to reach goals. For more information, please visit https://onpagerules.com/.

