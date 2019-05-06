sprite-preloader
06.05.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Introduces Artificial Intelligence Tool-Sets to their Digital Pathology Solution at Pathology Informatics Summit

Visit booth 312 at the Association for Pathology Informatics Summit to learn how Inspirata is adding data insights to increase the value of digital pathology.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 06, 2019today revealed their strategy to bring two new artificial intelligence tools for surveillance, structuring and reporting of pathology diagnoses into their digital pathology workflow solution. This announcement coincides with Inspirata's scheduled participation at the Pathology Informatics Summit, Pittsburgh, PA from May 6th-9th 2019.

The two solutions, Abrevio and E-Path Reporter, use artificial intelligence and natural language processingor contact info@inspirata.com.


