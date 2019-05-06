SHANGHAI, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Wedding Dress Makeup & Fashion Accessories Expo 2019, sub-exhibition of China Wedding Expo 2019 and organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will take place from Jul 10 -12, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

1. Customization Area: to build a professional platform

The exhibition will continue to launch the High-end Area for Designer Brand with a stress on original design and fashion trend, allowing the visitors to experience the beauty of customization. As for the Overseas Designer Brand Joint Zone, more overseas brands from 15 countries and regions will be ushered in to present international trends and more choices for the young Chinese consumers. By forming a bridge for the Chinese wedding dresses to reach the world, it will contribute to a better and healthier industry development for wedding dresses in China.

2. Professional Activities - to upgrade the exhibition

Shanghai Bridal Fashion Week 2019 (Autumn): an unanimous pursuit by industry insiders and outsiders. It will provide an amazing runway for 12 charming shows while releasing new products, bringing the autumn trends in 2019 within reach.

Bridal Stylist Salon 2019 (Autumn): As a reliable platform for bridal stylists to discover trends and new products, the salon will invite famous bridal style teachers to release the latest bridal make-up style.

Wedding Dress Design Competition 2019: The competition aims to discover elite design talents, promote the sustainable development and innovation of the industry, determined to establish itself as a industry design benchmark activity held twice a year.

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No.333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai (North Entrance)

No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)

website: www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn