Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Ships Additional Wollastonite from St-Onge to BC Bud Depot Cannabis Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped an additional 100 Kilograms of wollastonite from its St-Onge deposit for use at BC Bud Depot's (BCBD) ACMPR-licenced Research and Development facilities in Vancouver, BC. The wollastonite will be used as a natural soil additive to enhance overall cannabis plant health and improve cultivation and production at BCBD's facilities.

Peter P. Swistak, president and chief executive officer of Vertical Exploration, commented: "We are very happy to provide this additional shipment of wollastonite to BCBD for use at their Vancouver cannabis facilities, as it further validates the success of the Phase Three cannabis research trials that took place earlier this year at BCBD's facilities which were announced by the Company on February 5th, 2019. This shipment is also further confirmation of Vertical's efforts to aggressively move forward with additional test marketing of our high-quality St. Onge wollastonite with a range of cannabis industry companies and producers."

"We are thrilled to be able to receive an additional shipment of Vertical's wollastonite to support cannabis cultivation at our ACMPR-licenced Research and Development facilities," stated Matthew Harvey, CEO of BCBD. "After being part of the very encouraging Phase Three cannabis trials, I am convinced that adding wollastonite at an admixture rate of 10-15% to the growth medium will result in significant improvements in root mass, powdery mildew control and pest elimination. I firmly believe that wollastonite, with all of its highly beneficial plant health properties, will be increasingly seen by the cannabis industry as the natural mineral supplement answer because it couples crop protection with product improvement which ultimately means a more natural and healthier product for consumers."

Vertical anticipates providing further updates on its cannabis testing and marketing efforts in the coming months.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Peter P. Swistak, President and CEO

