Norsat International Inc.: Norsat International Expands Atom Series Block Upconverter Line With GaN Models

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Norsat International Inc. ("Norsat" or "the Company"), a provider of customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications, today announced the addition of GaN block upconverters to their signature ATOM Series of BUCs. Norsat's ATOM series of Ku and Ka-band GaN and GaAs BUCs are small, light, and extremely efficient. With industry-leading size, weight, power and MIL-STD specs, these BUCs can be integrated into a variety of systems with the most stringent specifications and extreme form factors.

Norsat ATOM Series of GaN BUCs

Norsat's ATOM GaN block upconverters feature:

Outstanding thermal management

Excellent SWaP balance

Compact, light, efficient design

High customization ability

Weather-proof, rugged construction

Shock and vibration proof construction

3-Year warranty for standard BUCs

ATOM GaN BUCs are ideal for applications such as Airborne, RADAR, TWTA replacement, SOTM, COTP, Portable VSAT, CDL and more. The small size and low weight simplifies integration, saves space on platform and in transit cases and leads to lower vehicle payload weight. In addition, the Norsat ATOM Series products are easily configured with Norsat's exclusive ATOMControl software, an intuitive user interface that provides the ability to monitor and control ATOM Series BUCs and SSPAs. Norsat's 80W Ku-band GaN ATOM BUC is 62% lighter and 70% smaller than competing products in the industry.

"We are pleased to introduce GaN models to Norsat's popular line of ATOM BUCs. We continue to build upon the strengths of this product offering through adoption of next-generation technology. Our ATOM product line sales continue to gain market traction and our customers are extremely pleased with our customization capabilities to meet their highly stringent demands," stated Dr. Amiee Chan, President and CEO of Norsat.

Norsat will be launching and showcasing these products at the SATELLITE show in Washington, DC this week at booth #1235. These products are available now for order with first shipments scheduled for end of Q2 2019.

For more information on the ATOM Series of products visit: http://www.norsat.com/atom-series

About Norsat

Norsat's customized communication solutions include leading-edge product design and development, production, distribution and infield support and service of fly-away satellite terminals, microwave components, antennas, Radio Frequency (RF) signal conditioning products, maritime-based satellite terminals and remote network connectivity solutions.

