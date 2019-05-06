Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI), the world's leading provider of commercial grade auto-acquire mobile satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has been granted US patent No.10,211,527 for its invention of a phased array antenna calibration method and apparatus.

This is the second patent C-COM has been granted in the last year and comes as a result of its ongoing research and development into a novel electronically steerable Ka-band phased array antenna. A unique process for calibration of a phased array antenna is used to adjust internal phase shifters and amplifiers, making it possible to recalibrate the antenna on-the-fly, potentially mitigating service interruptions.

The project is being developed in partnership with the University of Waterloo under the guidance of Dr. Safieddin (Ali) Safavi-Naeini, director of the Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS) and with the assistance from the Ontario Centers for Excellence (OCE) and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

"This new calibration technique will be integrated into our current active and fully modular phased-array technology," said Dr. Safieddin Safavi-Naeini, a professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo. "In addition, our research team is using this new technology as an integral part of its first fully passive phased array antenna made of 4X4 intelligent modules. It opens the way to low-cost high performance electronically steerable mobile antennas for both commercial and personal device applications, which are now under development in our Centre," Safavi-Naeini continued.

"This innovative method will allow for a rapid antenna calibration in the field, thus eliminating the costly return of the product to the manufacturer," said Bilal Awada, Chief Technology Officer at C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"This patent provides further recognition for the quality of innovation being carried out by the University of Waterloo's research team," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "This advanced design, which will be incorporated into the next generation phased array antennas, should significantly increase their reliability and serviceability," Klein added.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a geostationary satellite with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,000 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band flat panel antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite: land, airborne and maritime. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com



iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about ongoing research and development, possible products resulting from such research and development and the potential applications for such products all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Ongoing research and development may not have the results anticipated, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released, may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM's ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

