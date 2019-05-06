

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.12 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $1.83 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $25.14 million from $22.20 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.12 Mln. vs. $1.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $25.14 Mln vs. $22.20 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX