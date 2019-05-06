SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Deep Sea Freight Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The steep rise in the crude oil export via sea done by some of the significant economies is playing a vital role in propelling the spend momentum of the deep sea freight category. According to the statistics, the US accounted for about 3 million b/d, with Saudi Arabia exporting 7.5 million b/d, Iraq at 3.6 million b/d, and Iran at 2.4 million b/d last year. In the next five years, the volume of merchandise sea trade activities is set to increase in the developing economies along with greater volume of imports and exports done by the developed economies. Such increasing frequency of the sea trade activities will drive the spend momentum of the deep sea freight category during the forecast period.

The US is emerging as one of the largest exporters of farm and food products to the South Asian countries. An aggregate value of the farm and food exports reached USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is growing at a considerable rate. Consequently, this is creating an exponential demand for the demand of the deep sea freight in the US. In Europe, seaways transport accounts for 74% of the trade activities. The availability of low-cost skilled labor in the Eastern European countries has increased the trade activities in the region. The service providers in the APAC region are leveraging advanced technologies such as blockchain and AI to offer better services for the buyers. Such initiatives are boosting the feasibility of deep sea freight and is simultaneously driving the category spend momentum in the region.

Insights offered in this deep sea freight procurement research report include supply market forecasts, crucial cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this deep sea freight market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Buyers need to engage with service providers that can manage cargo from the pickup location until the drop point. This reduces management complexities for the buyers and helps in cost-savings," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This deep sea freight procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Increase in merchandise trade volume will drive the category growth

South America will register steady growth in deep sea freight activities because of the increase in Brazilian wood exports.

Purchase the full market deep sea freight intelligence report here!

South America will register steady growth in deep sea freight activities because of the increase in Brazilian wood exports.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Deep sea freight

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Report scope snapshot: Deep sea freight

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

