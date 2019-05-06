sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,66 Euro		-0,98
-1,16 %
WKN: SYM999 ISIN: DE000SYM9999 Ticker-Symbol: SY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYMRISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYMRISE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,66
83,68
16:48
83,64
83,66
16:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYMRISE AG
SYMRISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYMRISE AG83,66-1,16 %