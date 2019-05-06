Egis Technology Inc. Reports EPS of NT$1.96 in 1Q19

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (6462.TWO) reported 1Q19 revenue of NT$1,393mn, down 15% YoY, but up 16% QoQ. The YoY decline was mainly due to customer's adoption of ultrasonic sensor in its 2019 flagship models.

1Q19 GM was 41%, increased from 31% in 4Q18, driven by the increasing mix of optical sensors shipped during the quarter.

1Q19 OPEX was NT$421mn, up 58% YoY, but declined 6% QoQ.

1Q19 OPM was 11%, compared with 19% in 1Q18 and an operating loss of 6% in 4Q18.

Basic EPS was NT$1.96, down from NT$3.07 in 1Q18, but improved from a loss per share of NT$0.29 in 4Q18.

Meanwhile, the company also reported April 2019's revenue of NT$623mn, up 4% MoM and up 32% YoY. Year to date accumulated revenue was NT$2,016mn, down 4% YoY.

The company will have 3 upcoming events in the month of May. First will be 1Q19's Earnings Conference at 2:30pm on May 8, 2019 at E. Sun Securities. This will be followed by attendance at Macquarie's Greater China Conference on May 16 -- May 17 in Hong Kong and Citi's Regional Tech Conference on May 23 -- May 24 in Taipei.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (6462.TWO), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in China, Japan, and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

