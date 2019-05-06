

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly,' President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports in a series of posts on Twitter on Sunday.



Trump said tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be increased to 25 percent on Friday and threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods 'shortly.'



'The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!' Trump tweeted, claiming the existing tariffs on Chinese goods have had 'little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China.'



Trump noted China has been paying a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of high tech goods and a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of other goods for ten months.



The 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent at the end of last year, but the increase was delayed due to ongoing trade talks.



Trump claimed the tariffs being paid by China for the past several months are 'partially responsible for our great economic results.'



'The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade. With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we're not going to be doing that anymore!' Trump said in a follow-up tweet on Monday.



The tweets from Trump have raised concerns about the next round of U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for later this week in Washington.



A report from the Wall Street Journal said China is considering pulling out of the talks, although a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Chinese delegation is 'preparing to go to the U.S. for the negotiations.'



Reports of progress in the trade talks have contributed to recent strength on Wall Street, although global stocks fell sharply on Monday following Trump's threats.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX