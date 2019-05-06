Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 305,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and employees of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.40 per common share and expire on May 3, 2029.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

