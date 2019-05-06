

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Joining the global sell-off, Swiss stocks moved significantly lower during trading on Monday amid renewed concerns about a U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Swiss Market Index tumbled 84.75 points or 0.9 percent to 9,657.24 after ending last Friday's trading marginally lower.



Swiss stocks followed their pees lower after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.



In a series of posts on Twitter on Sunday, Trump said tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be increased to 25 percent on Friday and threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods 'shortly.'



The tweets from Trump raised concerns about the next round of U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for later this week in Washington.



A report from the Wall Street Journal said China is considering pulling out of the talks, although a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Chinese delegation is 'preparing to go to the U.S. for the negotiations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX