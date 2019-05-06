Gary LaPlante Nominated for Two Emmy(R) Awards for Coverage of 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster

Gary LaPlante is an Accomplished Journalist and New England Native with More Than 25 Years of Experience in the Broadcasting Industry; He Has a Passion for Storytelling and Investigating the Truth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Veteran journalist Gary LaPlante has been nominated for two Boston/New England Emmy's for outstanding coverage of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster in the Fall of 2018. Gary LaPlante has been nominated in two categories along with colleagues from WHDH - Continuing Coverage and Team Coverage.

In September 2018 the Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster devastated Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts. The disaster was caused by excessive pressure in natural gas lines creating a series of explosions and fires which destroyed many homes, and left thousands temporarily without a place to live, heat or hot water. The disaster claimed one person's life, while 30,000 residents were forced to evacuate. LaPlante's deep knowledge and passion for the region allowed him to play an instrumental role in the coverage of the major story.

Gary LaPlante is a three-time Emmy winner. He was awarded an Emmy for Newscast Production in 2002, 2003 and 2004. Last year, Gary LaPlante was also nominated for two Boston/New England Emmy's.

LaPlante has played a vital role in news teams which have been awarded numerous Murrow and Associated Press Awards. At one time he was also the Vice President of the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Above all else, Gary maintains a continued commitment to journalistic integrity, making him one of the area's most trusted journalists. He considers it a great responsibility to work in journalism. And Gary has a passion for teaching the craft to others.

The 42nd Annual Boston/New England Emmy's will be awarded on June 15th, 2019.

