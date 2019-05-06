

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Monday, climbing firmly into positive territory after seeing initial weakness.



After falling as low of as $60.04 a barrel, the price of crude oil for June delivery rose $0.31 to $62.25 a barrel.



The price of crude oil initially came under pressure amid renewed trade concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.



In a series of posts on Twitter on Sunday, Trump said tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be increased to 25 percent on Friday and threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods 'shortly.'



'The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!' Trump tweeted, claiming the existing tariffs on Chinese goods have had 'little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China.'



The 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent at the end of last year, but the increase was delayed due to ongoing trade talks.



The tweets from Trump raised some concerns about the outlook for the trade talks, although some suggested the threat is only a negotiating tactic.



Indications the Chinese delegation still plans to travel to Washington later this week for another round of trade talks also offset the early selling pressure.



The subsequent rebound came as traders went bargain hunting after the price of crude oil hit its lowest level in over a month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX