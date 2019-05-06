Ternium S.A.: Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium's Annual General Meeting

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / The annual general meeting of shareholders of Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), which were held today in Luxembourg, approved all resolutions on its agenda.

Among other resolutions adopted at the meeting, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements and unconsolidated annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the proposed dividend of $0.12 per share issued and outstanding (or $1.20 per ADR). The dividend will be paid on May 14, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of May 9, 2019.

In addition, the shareholders re-elected Ubaldo José Aguirre, Roberto Bonatti, Carlos Alberto Condorelli, Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf, Adrian Lajous Vargas, Gianfelice Mario Rocca, Paolo Rocca and Daniel Agustín Novegil as members of the board of directors to serve until the next annual shareholders meeting that will be convened to decide on the 2019 accounts. The meeting also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Societé coopérative, Cabinet de révision agréé, as Ternium's independent auditor for the 2019 fiscal year.

The board of directors subsequently re-appointed Paolo Rocca as its chairman, Daniel Agustín Novegil as vice-chairman and Máximo Vedoya as Ternium's chief executive officer, and confirmed Ubaldo José Aguirre, Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf and Adrián Lajous Vargas as members of the board's audit committee, with Mr. Aguirre to continue chairing that committee. All three members of the audit committee qualify as independent directors under our articles of association.

For a summary of the resolutions adopted at the meeting, please see the report on Form 6-K submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://www.sec.gov/.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

