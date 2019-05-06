

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $68.55 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $50.87 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.32 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $597.20 million from $607.94 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $61.32 Mln. vs. $56.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $597.20 Mln vs. $607.94 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX