

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $193 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $283 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX