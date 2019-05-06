

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks staged a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading session on Monday after falling sharply at the open. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session but remained stuck in negative territory.



After falling by more than 470 points, the Dow ended the day down 66.47 points or 0.3 percent at 26,438.48. The Nasdaq slid 40.71 points or 0.5 percent to 8,123.29 and the S&P 500 fell 13.17 points or 0.5 percent to 2,932.47.



The initial sell-off on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports in a series of posts on Twitter on Sunday.



Trump said tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be increased to 25 percent on Friday and threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods 'shortly.'



'The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!' Trump tweeted, claiming the existing tariffs on Chinese goods have had 'little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China.'



The 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent at the end of last year, but the increase was delayed due to ongoing trade talks.



Trump claimed the tariffs being paid by China for the past several months are 'partially responsible for our great economic results.'



The tweets from Trump raised concerns about the next round of U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for later this week in Washington.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as analysts described the tweets from Trump as a negotiating tactic.



Indications the Chinese delegation still plans to travel to Washington later this week for another round of trade talks also offset the negative sentiment.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors climbed off their worst levels of the day, although considerable weakness remained visible among semiconductor stocks.



Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index regained ground after an initial sell-off but still fell by 1.7 percent.



Chemical stocks also remained firmly in negative territory on the day, with the S&P Chemical Sector Index slumping by 1.5 percent.



Steel, computer hardware, and networking also finished the day notably lower, while tobacco stocks showed a strong move to the upside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, with markets in Japan still closed for holidays. China's Shanghai Composite Index plummeted by 5.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.9 percent.



European stocks also showed significant moves to the downside on the day, although the U.K. markets were closed. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher amid the renewed trade concerns. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.1 basis points to 2.50 percent.



Looking Ahead



Amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest earnings news.



AIG (AIG), Hertz Global (HTZ), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Mosaic (MOS) and Rent-A-Center (RCII) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Dean Foods (DF), Energizer (ENR), Mylan (MYL), and SeaWorld (SEAS) are also among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading on Tuesday.



