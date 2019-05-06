

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $31.82 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.47 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 118.9% to $353.89 million from $161.68 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $31.82 Mln. vs. $1.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q1): $353.89 Mln vs. $161.68 Mln last year.



