

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $654 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.39 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06



