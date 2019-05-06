

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) said the the next phase of the company's restructuring will reduce its structural costs producing an estimated annual saving of $35-$40 million by fiscal 2020-end. Pre-tax charges of $55-$65 million through fiscal 2019 and 2020 are projected for these changes.



Also, Kennametal said its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on May 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX