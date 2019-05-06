sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,535 Euro		-0,285
-0,80 %
WKN: 855783 ISIN: US4891701009 Ticker-Symbol: KM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,976
36,137
06.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNAMETAL INC35,535-0,80 %