

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $29.5 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $32.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $62.0 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $348.7 million from $343.6 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $62.0 Mln. vs. $59.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $348.7 Mln vs. $343.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX