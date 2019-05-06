

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $215.7 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $267.2 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $229.3 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $229.3 Mln. vs. $214.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



