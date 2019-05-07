

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) said its board has determined that the revised acquisition proposal it received from Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on May 5, 2019 constitutes a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Anadarko's merger agreement with Chevron Corp. (CVX).



Anadarko said it plans to terminate the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with Occidental in connection with the Revised Occidental Proposal.



As per the terms of the Revised Occidental Proposal, Occidental would acquire Anadarko for consideration consisting of $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 of a share of Occidental common stock per share of Anadarko common stock.



Under Chevron Merger Agreement, Chevron has the right, during the four business day period ending on May 10, 2019, to propose revisions to the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement, or to make another proposal.



If Anadarko terminates the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Revised Occidental Proposal, Anadarko will pay Chevron a $1 billion termination fee as required by the Chevron Merger Agreement.



The chevron Merger Agreement remains in effect unless and until terminated, and accordingly, Anadarko's Board reaffirms its existing recommendation of the transaction with Chevron at this time, Anadarko said.



